Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Tynecastle.

Celtic face off against Hearts for the second time in four days on Saturday lunchtime, with a place in the Scottish Cup semi-final draw up for grabs at Tynecastle.

The Hoops, who have shipped the first goal before staging impressive come-from-behind victories against Robbie Neilson’s side and St Mirren in their previous two Premiership games, have underlined their domestic dominance but attention now turns to securing another trip to the national stadium.

After running out 3-1 winners over Hearts at Parkhead in Ange Postecoglou’s landmark 100th game in charge on Wednesday, the champions will head along the M confident of sealing a quickfire double over the Gorgie outfit.

The Australian boss rested a number of star performers in midweek to allow fringe players lacking some game time an opportunity to impress and winger Sead Haksabanovic caught the eye with a sensational rasping drive into the top corner in the closing stages. The Montenegro international has been waiting patiently for his chance and he could be unleashed from the outset this weekend.

Postecoglou’s also changed both full-backs for the league clash but neither Alexandro Bernabei or Anthony Ralston did enough to suggest they should keep their place in the starting eleven, so it’s likely that Greg Taylor and Alistair Johnston will be restored to the XI.

Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against the Jambos at Tynecastle...

Undefined: gallery

1 . Joe Hart - GK Has lost the opening goal for two consecutive matches but has looked solid enough between the posts. Photo Sales

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian was rested in midweek but should come back into the side in place of Anthony Ralston who has been lacking minutes. Photo Sales

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Was his usual cool and collected presence against Hearts on Wednesday night and looked to push forward when he could. Photo Sales

4 . Carl Starfelt - CB Enjoyed a relatively quiet evening alongside his defensive partner in midweek, especially in the second half. Photo Sales