Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Hearts in Scottish Premiership at Parkhead.

Celtic survived an early scare against St Mirren to score five second half goals and restore their nine-point cushion at the Scottish Premiership summit on Sunday but they face another tough test at home to Hearts this evening.

The Hoops are preparing for the first match of a double header against the Jambos this week and despite sititing third in the table, the Gorgie outfit have lost on both occasions when the two sides locked horns earlier in the campaign.

Celtic ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in their previous Parkhead encounter before narrowly edging a seven-goal thriller at Tynecastle back in October. With Ange Postecoglou’s men on course to land their eighth Treble, can Hearts look to disrupt their momentum either in the league or the upcoming Scottish Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday?

The Australian boss hinted he will make several alterations to his starting XI at some stage this week owing to having to play three games in the space of seven days and with his substitutions making a real impact against the Buddies in Paisley, Postecoglou could be tempted into freshening up his line-up.

The likes of Sead Haksabanovic, Liel Abada, Tomoki Iwata, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Matt O’Riley are all pushing for a start after making a telling contribution at the weekend.

Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against Robbie Neilson’s side at Parkhead...

1 . Joe Hart - GK The vastly experiened stopper has started every top-flight match this term and will keep his place between the sticks.

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB Has proved an excellent addition to the squad and the Canadian internationalist managed to find the net against St Mirren. Another strong display in the offing.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB A reliable and commanding presence who marshals the backline through every match to great effect. Will be tasked with keeping Lawrence Shankland quiet.

4 . Carl Starfelt - CB The Swede has been a rock alongside CCV in central defence and will be hoping for another shut-out this evening.