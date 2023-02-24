Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Rangers in Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could well adopt the tried and tested approach on Sunday when it comes to naming his starting eleven to take on Rangers in the Viaplay Cup Final.

The Hoops boss will have happy memories of the competition after lifting his first trophy in charge following the 2-1 win over Hibernian in last season’s final. This time around, he returns to Mount Florida bidding for back-to-back triumphs with the two Glasgow clubs set to contest a major domestic final for the first time since 2019.

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal of the game on that occasion during a match Rangers had dominated for large spells but the Ibrox side came out on top during their previous encounter at Hampden Park - a 2-1 extra-time Scottish Cup semi-final victory on route to winning the trophy under Giovanni van Bronckhorst last term.

Now, with Michael Beale in charge and enjoying an undefeated start to his tenure, Premiership leaders Celtic must now plot a way past their bitter rivals if they are to get their hands on the trophy once again.

Postecoglou hasn’t made many changes to his team in recent weeks and with no fresh injury concerns to contend with, the Australian will name his strongest XI. The toughest decision he faces comes in midfield with Aaron Mooy returning to full fitness after Matt O’Riley was presented with an opportunity to impress in the 4-0 win over Aberdeen last weekend.

First-choice striker Kyogo Furuhashi is expected to lead the line in favour of January signing Oh Hyeon-gyu who will be dropped to the bench. Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against Michael Beale’s Gers side at the national stadium...

Joe Hart - GK The Hoops No.1 keeps his place between the sticks and will be full of confidence after keeping his latest clean sheet against Aberdeen last weekend.

Alistair Johnston - RB Has made the right-back spot his own in recent weeks following Juranovic's departure. The Canadian will make his first Hampden appearance.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB A talismanic and composed figure who leads by example. The American is nailed on to start.

Carl Starfelt - CB Like his defensive partner, the Swedish international has rarely been troubled in recent games and another positive showing is expected.