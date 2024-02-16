It's a return to Premiership business this weekend for Celtic as they face off against Kilmarnock at Parkhead.

The Hoops have had plenty of games on the road as of late but are back on home soil against a Killie side vying for European football next season. With Rangers not in action until Sunday at McDiarmid Park against St Johnstone, Celtic can make some first place separation.

Both sides are on 61 points with Brendan Rodgers' side holding the lead on goal difference A win here puts the onus back on Philippe Clement's side at lunchtime on Sunday.

Any more dropped points at home - with St Johnstone, Motherwell and Hearts all walking away from Glasgow with some or all of the spoils this term - could prove costly. A key star like Greg Taylor is vying to return while Rodgers has other team selections to ponder.

Kilmarnock have also strengthed their ranks, with Kevin van Veen and Greg Stewart bringing proven class in attack. Here's how Glasgow World thinks Celtic will start against the Ayrshire side.

1 . Joe Hart - GK The number one is between the sticks.

2 . Anthony Ralston - RB Keeps his place after a couple of solid showings.

3 . Stephen Welsh - CB Impressed against St Mirren and keeps his place with Cameron Carter-Vickers doubts lingering. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group