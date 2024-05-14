Celtic are headed for one last trip on the road this season as they prepare for a midweek clash against Kilmarnock. With one hand on the Scottish Premiership trophy, the Hoops will travel to Rugby Park on Wednesday, where they need just one point to mathematically secure this season’s title.

It’s been quite the battle over recent months at the top of the table between Celtic and Rangers, but their latest Old Firm win at Parkhead has all but decided which Glasgow club will be taking the honours home.

With little pressure resting on the clash against Killie, GlasgowWorld has predicted what kind of starting XI Brendan Rodgers could opt for as he prepares for his final away day of the 2023/24 season. Take a look at our predictions below.

1 . GK - Joe Hart Takes his place between the sticks for one of the final times. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . RB - Alistair Johnston Reliable performer keeps his place.

3 . CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers The leader at the back.