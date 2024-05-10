Celtic predicted XI vs Rangers: Rodgers makes one critical change as star prepares for final Parkhead derby

By Ben Banks
Published 10th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 19:11 BST

It’s a crucial Celtic clash with Rangers this Saturday with major title ramifications.

Celtic face off against Rangers this weekend in a huge Premiership title clash.

Victory over their arch-rivals on Saturday would put Brendan Rodgers’ side in a six-point Premiership lead with two games to go. We’re tipping the Irishman to make one change in attack while a star at the back will play his final derby at Parkhead, with a Scottish Cup final against Rangers still to come.

Boss Rodgers said ahead of derby day: “The whole occasion – the build-up to the game, the intensity in the stadium, and just the overall emotion around them are absolutely fantastic.

“It’s something that I’ve always enjoyed, no matter what stadium it’s at – Celtic Park, Ibrox or Hampden – they’re great games to be involved in. I’m really looking forward to this game. This is a game with 60,000 supporters, the pitch will be magnificent, and it’s a chance for us to perform.”

Here’s how we think Celtic will line-up for the clash in Glasgow’s east-end.

A final league derby for the veteran at Celtic Park pre-retirement.

1. GK - Joe Hart

A final league derby for the veteran at Celtic Park pre-retirement. Photo: Steve Welsh

Canadian a stick-on starter.

2. RB - Alistair Johnston

Canadian a stick-on starter.

Defensive stalwart will be expected to provide leadership in defence.

3. CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

Defensive stalwart will be expected to provide leadership in defence.

Can cap off a comeback season with an impressive final derby outing in the league.

4. CB - Liam Scales

Can cap off a comeback season with an impressive final derby outing in the league. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersPremiershipRangers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.