Celtic face off against Rangers this weekend in a huge Premiership title clash.

Victory over their arch-rivals on Saturday would put Brendan Rodgers’ side in a six-point Premiership lead with two games to go. We’re tipping the Irishman to make one change in attack while a star at the back will play his final derby at Parkhead, with a Scottish Cup final against Rangers still to come.

Boss Rodgers said ahead of derby day: “The whole occasion – the build-up to the game, the intensity in the stadium, and just the overall emotion around them are absolutely fantastic.

“It’s something that I’ve always enjoyed, no matter what stadium it’s at – Celtic Park, Ibrox or Hampden – they’re great games to be involved in. I’m really looking forward to this game. This is a game with 60,000 supporters, the pitch will be magnificent, and it’s a chance for us to perform.”

Here’s how we think Celtic will line-up for the clash in Glasgow’s east-end.

1 . GK - Joe Hart A final league derby for the veteran at Celtic Park pre-retirement. Photo: Steve Welsh

2 . RB - Alistair Johnston Canadian a stick-on starter.

3 . CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers Defensive stalwart will be expected to provide leadership in defence.