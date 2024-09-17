Celtic predicted XI vs Slovan Bratislava: £6m ace threatens to banish stalwart to the bench as Rodgers ponders change

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 20:00 GMT

Champions League nights return to Celtic Park on Wednesday as Brendan Rodgers’ men aim for fast start in new-look competition

Celtic will attempt to restore their reputation in the revamped Champions League this season after enduring some underwhelming European campaigns in recent years.

Brendan Rodgers returned to Parkhead determined to write some fresh history in UEFA’s elite competition and he will look to do so with several fresh faces in his squad. £11 million signing Arne Engels has shown up well on his first two outings for the Hoops, while the likes of £6m centre-back Auston Trusty and Barcelona loanee Alex Valle have had to bide their time for a place in Rodgers starting XI since arriving in Glasgow’s east end.

That has been largely down to the impressive form of Liam Scales and Greg Taylor on the left-hand side of Celtic’s defence so far this season and Rodgers will hope to make Celtic Park a fortress once again, starting with a favourable home tie against Slovakian newcomers Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night.

Here’s how we think Celtic will line-up in a 4-3-3 formation below:

Danish goalkeeper has yet to concede a goal in the Premiership and will start between the sticks. Will have another clean sheet on his mind.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

Danish goalkeeper has yet to concede a goal in the Premiership and will start between the sticks. Will have another clean sheet on his mind. | SNS Group

Shrugged of a hamstring issue sustained during the international break to start the Hearts game. The Canadian will have a huge influence both in attack and defence.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

Shrugged of a hamstring issue sustained during the international break to start the Hearts game. The Canadian will have a huge influence both in attack and defence. | Getty Images

Arguably one of Rodgers' most important players when fully fit. The commanding US international is a hard man to get past.

3. RCB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Arguably one of Rodgers' most important players when fully fit. The commanding US international is a hard man to get past. | SNS Group

Irishman's place could be under threat following Auston Trusty £6m capture, but has rose to the challenge so far and deserves to keep his place on current form.

4. LCB: Liam Scales

Irishman's place could be under threat following Auston Trusty £6m capture, but has rose to the challenge so far and deserves to keep his place on current form. | SNS Group

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:UEFAChampions LeagueBrendan Rodgers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice