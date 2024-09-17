Celtic will attempt to restore their reputation in the revamped Champions League this season after enduring some underwhelming European campaigns in recent years.
Brendan Rodgers returned to Parkhead determined to write some fresh history in UEFA’s elite competition and he will look to do so with several fresh faces in his squad. £11 million signing Arne Engels has shown up well on his first two outings for the Hoops, while the likes of £6m centre-back Auston Trusty and Barcelona loanee Alex Valle have had to bide their time for a place in Rodgers starting XI since arriving in Glasgow’s east end.
That has been largely down to the impressive form of Liam Scales and Greg Taylor on the left-hand side of Celtic’s defence so far this season and Rodgers will hope to make Celtic Park a fortress once again, starting with a favourable home tie against Slovakian newcomers Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night.
Here’s how we think Celtic will line-up in a 4-3-3 formation below:
