Celtic welcome St Johnstone to Parkhead this weekend as they look put the pressure on Rangers in the Premiership title race.

After booking Scottish Cup progression last week with a win over Livingston - with Aberdeen confirmed as their semi-final foes - the attention turns back to a neck and neck dash with their rivals.

Both sides lost last time out in the league, with a Rangers stumble at home to Motherwell not punished by Celtic, who lost a day later against Hearts. Brendan Rodgers' side will be heavily favoured against a Saints side still having to look over their shoulder in the fight to avoid relegation.

The Irishman could be buoyed by a key return to his team from injury while another two surprising starts could be dished out. A win here would put them top by a point ahead of Rangers' clash with Dundee on Sunday lunchtime. Here is how Glasgow World thinks the Celtic XI will look against St Johnstone.

1 . GK - Joe Hart Number one remains between the sticks. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . RB - Alistair Johnston A reliable performer maintains his place in the team.

3 . CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers The Celtic defender comes in to replace Liam Scales as we tip him to win his fitness race. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group