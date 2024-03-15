Celtic welcome St Johnstone to Parkhead this weekend as they look put the pressure on Rangers in the Premiership title race.
After booking Scottish Cup progression last week with a win over Livingston - with Aberdeen confirmed as their semi-final foes - the attention turns back to a neck and neck dash with their rivals.
Both sides lost last time out in the league, with a Rangers stumble at home to Motherwell not punished by Celtic, who lost a day later against Hearts. Brendan Rodgers' side will be heavily favoured against a Saints side still having to look over their shoulder in the fight to avoid relegation.
The Irishman could be buoyed by a key return to his team from injury while another two surprising starts could be dished out. A win here would put them top by a point ahead of Rangers' clash with Dundee on Sunday lunchtime. Here is how Glasgow World thinks the Celtic XI will look against St Johnstone.
