Celtic on brink of completing £2million deal for Hammarby defender Mohanad Jeahze

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou is close to securing his first summer signing ahead of next season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are close to finalising a £2million deal for Hammarby defender Mohanad Jeahze.

GlasgowWorld revealed last week that Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou had expressed an interest in the Iraq international, who will provide fresh competition for Greg Taylor at left-back next season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who was the subject of interest from Polish outfit Lech Poznan in the January transfer window, will become the Parkhead club’s first summer recruit.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly interested in Hammarby left-back Mohanad Jeahze.

Described as an energetic attacking defender, Jeahze is likely to fit into the style of play adopted by Postecoglou this season.

The finishing touches are now being applied to the overall package and the in-demand player is expected to move to Scotland when the summer window opens.

Jeahze, who was born in Sweden but qualifies for Iraq through his parents, began his senior career with IFK Norrköping in 2016.

He joined current Swedish Allsvenskan leaders Hammarby two years ago after leaving Mjallby AIF and will now look to make his mark in Scottish football and Europe with Celtic.