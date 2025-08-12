14 popular pubs Celtic fans enjoy visiting in Glasgow before matches at Celtic Park

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A look at 14 popular Glasgow establishment you could go to before a trip to Celtic Park

Whether it be the anticipation of a European match, the celebration of a big win or the lows of a crushing defeat, there’s always one place you’ll find football fans before or after the match, the pub. It’s a place where they can discuss the game with like-minded people, argue about the dodgy refereeing decisions, complain about the manager’s tactics and just generally socialise over the beautiful game.

Parkhead has a wide range of pubs in close proximity that are easily accessible for fans to enjoy before and after the match. Here’s a look at 14 pubs that you should try out before your next trip to Celtic Park:

1. Grace's

2. McChuill's

3. 226 Gallowgate

4. The Tolbooth

