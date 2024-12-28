Celtic Quiz: Name every player who represented the Hoops in 2024
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Can you name every player who made an appearance for Celtic men’s first team this past year?
It has been a memorable 12 months for Celtic supporters to look back on which has included league and cup success as well as a few memorable European nights.
In that time, 36 different players have made at least one first team appearance for the Hoops in the league, one of the cups or in Europe. Some have of course turned out multiple times while others have only been there for brief cameos.
Can you name them all though? Here is your chance with our Celtic FC players in 2024 quiz:
Let us know your score in our comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.