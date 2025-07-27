Celtic secured their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title last season after securing the top spot with a dominant lead. The Hoops defended their title in pretty comfortable fashion, with a hefty 17 points between them and Glasgow rivals Rangers.

The Light Blues endured a tough league season, which also saw the departure of former manager Philippe Clement. With the takeover complete and a new manager now at the hilt in the form of Russell Martin, the Rangers are eager to close the gap on Celtic and make this season much more competitive.

Aberdeen gave the Hoops a run for their money early on in the season, going toe-to-toe with the champions’ results for a number of weeks. However, they eventually fell away from the title race and ended up finishing third.

Celtic and Rangers once against made up the Premiership one-two, despite Aberdeen looking to unsettle things early on. But how did the 12 teams perform compare to the pre-season predictions delivered by a Supercomputer? Take a look below at each club from the 2024/25 season and how their final finish compared to their predicted result.

1 . Kilmarnock 2024/25 predicted finish: 12th - 2024/25 actual finish: 9th | SNS Group

2 . Ross County 2024/25 predicted finish: 11th - 2024/25 actual finish: 11th | SNS Group

3 . Dundee United 2024/25 predicted finish: 10th - 2024/25 actual finish: 4th | Getty Images

4 . Dundee 2024/25 predicted finish: 9th - 2024/25 actual finish: 10th | SNS Group