2024/25 Premiership Supercomputer results: Where Celtic & Rangers finished compared to pre-season predictions

By Georgia Goulding
Published 27th Jul 2025, 18:30 BST

How Celtic and Rangers’ 2024/25 Scottish Premiership finishes compared to their pre-season predictions.

Celtic secured their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title last season after securing the top spot with a dominant lead. The Hoops defended their title in pretty comfortable fashion, with a hefty 17 points between them and Glasgow rivals Rangers.

The Light Blues endured a tough league season, which also saw the departure of former manager Philippe Clement. With the takeover complete and a new manager now at the hilt in the form of Russell Martin, the Rangers are eager to close the gap on Celtic and make this season much more competitive.

Aberdeen gave the Hoops a run for their money early on in the season, going toe-to-toe with the champions’ results for a number of weeks. However, they eventually fell away from the title race and ended up finishing third.

Celtic and Rangers once against made up the Premiership one-two, despite Aberdeen looking to unsettle things early on. But how did the 12 teams perform compare to the pre-season predictions delivered by a Supercomputer? Take a look below at each club from the 2024/25 season and how their final finish compared to their predicted result.

2024/25 predicted finish: 12th - 2024/25 actual finish: 9th

1. Kilmarnock

2024/25 predicted finish: 12th - 2024/25 actual finish: 9th | SNS Group

2024/25 predicted finish: 11th - 2024/25 actual finish: 11th

2. Ross County

2024/25 predicted finish: 11th - 2024/25 actual finish: 11th | SNS Group

2024/25 predicted finish: 10th - 2024/25 actual finish: 4th

3. Dundee United

2024/25 predicted finish: 10th - 2024/25 actual finish: 4th | Getty Images

2024/25 predicted finish: 9th - 2024/25 actual finish: 10th

4. Dundee

2024/25 predicted finish: 9th - 2024/25 actual finish: 10th | SNS Group

