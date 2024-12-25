Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the fourth consecutive season, Celtic find themselves top of the Scottish Premiership table at Christmas and in pole position to lift yet another league title under Brendan Rodgers.

The Hoops, who recently claimed the first piece of silverware by beating Rangers in the League Cup final, remain unbeaten in the league with a near perfect 14 victories and two draws from their opening 16 games - all while scoring a leading 44 goals in the process and letting in a league-fewest four goals at the other end.

Celtic have treated fans to plenty of famous nights already this season - and it is little surprise that they are dominating the Who Scored Team of the Season at the half way mark with an incredible six inclusions.

But the same cannot be said for Rangers, who despite a slight upturn in fortunes in recent weeks, find themselves a seemingly insurmountable nine points behind the champions whilst already falling to defeat on three occasions.

They have to settle for just inclusion in the WhoScored Team of the Season so far, with names from Aberdeen, Motherwell and newly promoted Dundee United making up the rest of the star-studded XI.

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic) - 7.2

Joe Hart’s retirement left Celtic with a huge void to fill at the end of last season, but so far summer signing Kasper Schmeichel has more than lived up to expectations with a string of solid and consistent performances between the posts.

His record of conceding just four goals from 16 games is by far the best in the division while his clean sheet record of 13 is by far the highest of any goalkeeper in the top-flight.

Right back: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.7

Rangers’ only inclusion in the list has had a mixed season to say the least, but when he’s at his best there’s very few that can provide the creative spark and the goalscoring threat that James Tavernier possesses. He has been instrumental to the team’s recent turnaround.

Centre back: Liam Scales (Celtic) - 7.8

After struggling for regular football under Ange Postecoglou, Liam Scales has established himself as a stalwart in Brendan Rodgers side. His consistency has been crucial for Celtic this season and he has successfully been able to nullify a number of the division’s most potent attackers.

Centre back: Slobodan Rubežić (Aberdeen) - 7.1

Slobodan Rubežić has been a solid and dependable member of Aberdeen’s backline this season and has played a key role in Jimmy Thelin’s hugely impressive start.

Left back: Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 7.2

Another member of Celtic’s table-topping defence, Greg Taylor has been a stalwart at the back and a threat going forward with four assists.

Right midfielder: Nicolas Kuhn (Celtic) - 7.8

One of the most sought after players in Scottish football, Nicholas Kuhn has been hugely impressive in his first full campaign after an initial bedding in period. His record of five goals and six assists has frightened many of the league’s best full-backs and even attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs below the border.

Central midfielder: Callum McGregor (Celtic) - 7.5

Celtic’s captain Callum McGregor continues to be the club’s engine in the middle of the park and also one who can pop up with plenty of important goals.

Central midfielder: Lennon Miller (Motherwell) - 7.3

Teenage sensation Lennon Miller has been Motherwell’s top performer with two goals and five assists while his tenacity and work ethic off the ball have also earned him interest from both Old Firm clubs and a number of others south of the border. Looks set to have a massive future.

Left midfielder: Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) - 7.4

With four goals and six assists, Jamie McGrath has inspired Aberdeen to one of their best ever Premiership starts. A nightmare for defenders to deal with in full flow.

Striker: Sam Dalby (Dundee United) - 7.1

With eight goals in his opening 14 games, former Wrexham man Sam Dalby has proved an inspired signing for the league’s surprise package Dundee United.

Has been a regular in these kind of lists since arriving in Scotland. Kyogo Furuhashi is enjoying another stellar campaign with six goals and three assists for the runaway leaders.