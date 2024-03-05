There is always debate surrounding Celtic and Rangers fans about how many players from one team would get into the other - today, we're hoping to put this quarrel to be with a combined XI.

For this piece, we'll be basing each player's inclusion in the combined XI solely on their estimated transfer value, according to Transfermarkt. We will be disregarding any players who are out with injuries - however, players who are currently away for their respective club on loan (for example, Mikey Johnston at West Brom) will still be eligible for inclusion. Without any further ado, let's begin!