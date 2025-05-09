Feyenoord could hijack Rangers transfer push as Celtic drops ‘everything is open' transfer hint
Scottish champions Celtic are gearing up for their penultimate home match of the season as they play host to sixth placed St Mirren at Parkhead.
It’s a chance for Celtic to potentially go a resounding 20 points clear of their bitter rivals Rangers as they aim to rub further salt into the wounds of their Ibrox enemies.
Meanwhile, Rangers with only pride to play for take on another rival in Aberdeen, who have their sights set on jumping into the top three ahead of in-form Hibs, who look like a revived outfit under David Gray after a shaky start to the season. As attention turns towards the summer window, Glasgow World takes a look at the latest headlines from Celtic and Rangers.
Dutch heavyweights Feyenoord could be set to snatch a sought-after Red Star Belgrade star Ebenezer Annan despite reports of interest from Rangers.The 22-year-old left-back has enjoyed an impressive season in the Serbian capital this year and had been the subject of reports linking him with a move to Rangers, according to the Scottish Sun.
However, the same outlet now believes Feyenoord are upping the ante on a potential deal after sending scouts to watch all of Annan’s last three games in Serbia’s top-flight.
The three-time Ghanaian international is reportedly valued at around £2m and was mooted to be a potential replacement for either Jefte or Ridvan Yilmaz.
Celtic transfer targets drops key transfer hint
Celtic-linked striker David Strelec has dropped a hint that he could be on the move this summer after firing in a hat-trick for Slovan Bratislava against Zilina. The 24-year-old helped his side lift the Slovakian title once again while also taking his goal tally to 23 for the season across all competitions, with 18 of those coming in the league.
Strelec, who played against Celtic in a 5-1 Champions League defeat earlier this term, was unhappy in January when his club priced him out of a £7 million move to Parkhead, with Middlesbrough also interested, according to The National.
He’s expected to be on the club’ shortlist again this term and Brendan Rodgers tries to assemble a squad ready for a fifth title defence, and Strelec’s latest comments suggest a move to Glasgow is possible.
"Everything is open in the summer. "I'm happy here, I'm at home here. It's always been my dream to play for Slovan. But I won't deny something could happen. We'll see how the communication with the club goes."
