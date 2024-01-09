Historically speaking, Celtic and Rangers have been the two dominant forces in Scottish football and the title has not been lifted by any club outside of the Old Firm in 39 years - with Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen being the last team to achieve the feat back in 1985.

That pattern shows no signs of changing this season and Celtic are currently leading the way in the Premiership table with close competition from rivals Rangers.

Many pundits over the years have often questioned how the two Scottish giants would fare if they were to join the English Premier League and whether the two Glasgow giants would have the quality to thrive in one of most watched leagues in the world.

With that in mind we have taken a look at the estimated squad value of both Celtic and Rangers and taken a look at how their team’s compare to English giants such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle. (Data provided by Transfermarkt)

1 . Manchester City Squad value: €1.29bn (Getty Images)

2 . Arsenal Squad value: €1.11bn (Getty Images)

3 . Chelsea Squad value: €997.50m (Getty Images)