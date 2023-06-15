Both Glasgow clubs have paid significant transfer fees in recent years while also selling players for large figures - but how does their net profit/loss look?

The 2023 summer transfer window has opened and there have already been a few deals done across the Scottish Premiership with more expected in the coming weeks and many more over the next few months.

The past five seasons have seen several major deals done including Celtic and Rangers both buying and selling players for significant transfer fees. Those deals combined add up to either a net profit or net loss in terms of player incomings and outgoings.

Here is how the two Glasgow club’s net spend over the past five seasons compared to the other ten Scottish Premiership sides from the 2022/23 season:

1 . Celtic + £17.38m

2 . Aberdeen +£9.45m

3 . Hibs +£8.62m

4 . Motherwell +£5.3m

Next Page Page 1 of 3