The Old Firm giants will play each other in a ‘friendly’ showpiece match in Sydney in November, having never previously met outside of Scotland before

Celtic and Rangers could be set to play in Australia. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic and Rangers are set to play each other for the first time outside of Scotland after it was announced that both Old Firm rivals will participate in the Sydney Super Cup.

The inaugural four-team tournament, which starts on November 16 during the break in domestic football for the World Cup, will also feature Australia’s A-League teams Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers, it was confirmed.

A statement released by the NSW Government read: “The inaugural event is set to make history with traditional rivals Celtic FC and Glasgow Rangers FC coming out to play their first ever derby outside Scotland in the 134-year history of the famous rivalry.”

Celtic had revealed on Tuesday that they planned to travel Down Under for a friendly tournament inside the 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium, but they did not announce who their opposition would be.

Celtic and Rangers will play each other in November. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, fierce city rivals Rangers have now accepted an invitation to participate in a tournament that will mark the homecoming of Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou.

A statement released on the Celtic website read: “Ange Postecoglou, who is the most successful manager in Australian football history at both club and international level, will head home with his Celtic squad during the five-week break in domestic football later this year due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Celtic have had a very strong support base in Australia, which has only been strengthened since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival at the club back in June this year.

“And Celtic fans in Australia will be delighted to get the opportunity to cheer on the Hoops live in the four-team tournament.

“For the Celtic manager, this trip will be beneficial to his squad ahead of the resumption of competitive football in the middle of December, while he is also looking forward to returning home.”

With the event coinciding with the World Cup, it is unlikely both teams will be able to field their strongest line-ups.

However, two-time A-League winner and former Socceroos national team boss Posteoclgou, who moved to Australia from his native Greece as a child, admitted it would be an emotional but eagerly anticipated trip.

The 56-year-old said: “There’s no doubt it will be special. I know how big this football club is back home and for me to go back as a manager of it, it will be emotional.

“There’s a lot of guys who I grew up with or shared a dressing room with who are die-hard Celtic supporters and they are going to see their mate bringing their team Down Under.

“For the whole football community that I grew up in, they will all take great pride out of somebody who came through their ranks bringing home such a massive football club.

“People are not that aware of the global reach of this football club. If you talk about big football clubs in Australia, Celtic is up there in terms of recognition.

“It’s not the over-riding sport in the country, but if you talk to a football lover or even a sport lover in Australia, Celtic is at the forefront of the clubs that they know.

Ange Postecoglou will return to Australia with Celtic for a four-team tournament in November. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Hopefully what this means is that we keep looking at these markets and keep growing the reach of this football club because there are opportunities there to keep fertilising that feeling and connection.

“If you support this football club in Australia, it means you are getting up at two or three in the morning to watch them and that’s a hell of a commitment.

“I knew guys that were doing that every week, going to their local to see this football club play. I know this will be a super well-received and I know it will help continue growing this club’s legacy on that side of the world.”

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres believes it was a great boost for Sydney.

He admitted: “Sydney has kicked another goal as Australia’s home of football with the world’s best clubs coming out to play our hometown heroes in the Sydney Super Cup.

“What better way to start than with a historic rivalry like the Celtic vs Rangers derby.

“This will be the first time in history this iconic matchup has been played outside of Scotland, so this will be a huge attraction for football and domestically and abroad.

Australia will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers on 21 February (Photo: Getty Images)

“With three big matches played over five nights, visiting football fans will have an opportunity for an extended stay in the Harbour City, enjoying our vast cultural offerings, and vibrant hospitality and nightlife in one of the world’s greatest sporting cities.