David Moyes is about to leave West Ham - but could Celtic be his next landing spot?

Brendan Rodgers’ is firmly in the Parkhead hotseat and in no danger of going anywhere. But that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill spinning, with a report from the Daily Record ranking Celtic alongside Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and more as possible next steps.

Moyes said of his future this week: “I'm really comfortable with the situation. I'm comfortable with the board, so at the moment everything's fine. It's football.

"It's the right decision for both parties, for myself and the club and we'll go our separate ways having had a really good four-and-a-half years. Do I want to stay in management? 'Yes' would be the answer to that."

So where could Moyes get his wish? Using the reported percentage probability scale, Glasgow World takes a look at the possible landing spots for the West Ham gaffer, from Parkhead to a dramatic Sunderland return.

1 . 9th - Preston North End Probability: 9.1%

2 . 8th - Southampton Probability: 11.1%

3 . 7th - West Bromwich Albion Probability: 14.3%