The predominantly black shirt has gone down a storm with supporters and is available to pre-order now.

Celtic have released their new all-black away kit “wrapped in Scottish heritage” for the 2023/24 season - with fans left gushing on social media over the new jersey.

The design of the strip, which features a dark green and white trim on the collar and sleeves complete with tartan elements, has proved an instant hit with supporters after it was leaked online ahead of the official launch via an American sportswear website Fanatics last week.

A closer look at the top shows the badge, Adidas logo and Dafabet sponsor emblazoned in white, with a single button featuring above the intricate pattern on the collar. The top is available to purchase at £70 for adults and £55 for juniors, with shorts priced between £28 and £38. Full infant kits will cost between £40 and £50.

A club statement explained: “The Celts head into the new season at the top of their game, as history-making, Treble-winning champions of Scotland. And they’ll hit the round next season with a fresh new look, as the first of our adidas x Celtic Kit collections for 2023/24 drops today with the reveal of the adidas x Celtic Away Kit - available to pre-order now.

“Wrapped in Scottish heritage with intricate details on the ribbed crewneck collar and cuffs of the away shirt, the new kit is the perfect blend of history and modernity with the strong and imposing black kit featuring the iconic Adidas three-stripe and tonal details, complemented by traditional elements to complete the new look.

“An embroidered Celtic crest displayed proudly on the chest will ensure your passion for Celts stand out. Whether you’re playing, supporting or representing the club while wearing the kit, the shirt’s moisture-absorbing AEROREADY technology and breathable mesh inserts will keep you comfortable.

”Matching shorts with three-stripe detailing and bold black adidas x Celtic branded socks complete the 2023/24 Away Kit with a full range of adult, junior and infant sizes available to pre-order now.”

Fans looking to purchase the strip can do so onlie at celticfc.com/store, in official Celtic Stores, jdsports.com and JD in-store kiosks and it’s clearly gone down a storm.

One fan stated: “It’s a thing of beauty. I love that,” while a second person commented: “One of the most beautiful jerseys ever. Had to pre-order.” A third posted: “I like it, black magic,” and a fourth admitted: “Finally! Adidas produce a belter!”