Two former Celtic team mates have been tipped for a return to management with Republic of Ireland.

Stephen Kenny’s last act as Republic of Ireland manager was a 1-1 friendly draw with New Zealand, putting an end to the country’s action in 2023, in what has ultimately proved to be a dismal year for the nation.

Failure to qualify for Euro 2024, resulted in the 52-year-old’s departure from the dugout and the Football Association of Ireland are now hoping to appoint a successor who can steer the team into an expanded World Cup in 2026 with 48 teams competing rather than the usual 32.

The Republic of Ireland have not competed in a major tournament since the European Championships in 2016 and they have reportedly set their sights on two former Celtic men to turn their fortunes around, according to the bookmakers.

As it stands, the odds on favourite for the job at 3/1 (SkyBet) is midfielder Roy Keane. The 67-time international, who famously left the country’s World Cup squad in 2002, enjoyed a brief six month stay at Celtic Park before his retirement from football.

Keane played just 10 times for the Hoops during his stay which was blighted by injuries. The former Manchester United captain recently claimed he ‘regretted’ making the move to Celtic Park, despite adding the Premiership and League Cup double to his illustrious trophy cabinet.

The 52-year-old’s managerial career has seen him steer Sunderland to the Championship title and Premier League survival during a two and a half year stay from 2006 to 2008.

But he struggled to obtain the same success at Ipswich Town who sacked him after just under two years.

Keane has been out of management since 2011 but has remained in the game as a coach for Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The Sky Sports pundit told Gary Neville on the Overlap that he remains keen to return to management in the future and believes he has unfinished business in the game.

Keane has been mentioned as a candidate to replace Kenny for several months, while his former Hoops team mate Neil Lennon also remains a firm candidate with Sky Bet at 4/1.

Lennon, who played for Celtic between 2000 and 2007, has amassed vast experience in management with the Bhoys and has guided the team to five Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and one League Cup, across two spells.