The ongoing ticket dispute over the presence of away supporters continues to rage on between the two Glasgow clubs

Celtic have reaffirmed their stance over the ongoing Old Firm away ticket allocation dispute after confirming that there will be NO Rangers supporters present at the upcoming Scottish Premiership clash on December 30th.

The Ibrox club called out their Glasgow rivals and the SPFL on Tuesday for their decision to give Rangers zero tickets for the derby showdown at Parkhead later this month, in which a win for Philippe Clement's side would potentially see them go top of the league should they maintain a two-point gap until that point.

It is the latest chapter of a lengthy feud that has raged on for the past couple of seasons, with the Scottish champions now hitting back at the Gers with a statement of their own, branding their choice as 'extremely clear'.

A club statement released on Tuesday evening read: "Given the recent serious safety and matchday issues which our fans have experienced at fixtures at Ibrox and Celtic Park, Celtic's position on this matter has been very clear. Celtic welcomes the opportunity to seek to resolve these important issues, and it was a hearing for which the Club was very well-prepared.

"We are pleased that the sub-committee recognised the importance of safety and matchday experience issues in considering the question of a reasonable allocation for both fixtures. While respecting the ongoing process, Celtic stands by its decision not to allocate any tickets for away supporters for the match on December 30th.