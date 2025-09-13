Celtic have reportedly moved ahead of multiple European clubs in pursuit of this soon-to-be free agent.

Celtic are looking ahead to their potential January transfer business after the summer left fans highly frustrated with the outcome of the window.

Fuelled by the club’s timid approach to spending money over the summer, supporters are planning a protest during the Hoops’ Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock this weekend.

The Celtic board has been called out by fans for its lack of ambition, which was only amplified following the shock defeat to Kairat Almaty, which led to the Scottish champions crashing out of the Champions League play-off.

Celtic leapfrog Hearts in pursuit of winger

According to reports in Kazakhstan, Celtic have ‘jumped to the front of the queue’ ahead of rivals Hearts in pursuit of winger Galymzhan Kenzhebek (via The Herald).

Our sister website, the Edinburgh Evening News, reported the Jambos’ interest in Kenzhebek earlier this week. Tynecastle officials have been monitoring his current situation after spotting him in action for his country Kazakhstan, but they aren’t the only club showing intrigue.

The 22-year-old currently plays in his native country for top flight side FC Yelimay. While he only signed for the club in July, his contract is due to expire at the end of the year, opening the door for multiple interested clubs to pursue a January move.

With ten goals and four assists across all competitions throughout the 2024/25 season, Kenzhebek has attracted significant interest within Europe but Celtic are now said to be at the front of the queue when it comes to making a potential move in the new year.

Celtic ahead of ‘plenty’ of rival clubs for Galymzhan Kenzhebek

The report claims that Celtic have moved ahead of Hearts ‘plenty of other European clubs’ in the race for Kenzhebek’s signature. With his contract expiring in just a matter of months, teams are lining up to take a shot at signing the winger.

Yelimay have reportedly already rejected offers from three Slovakian sides, including champions Slovan Bratislava. The club are eager to keep him on the books until his contract expires on December 31st.

Celtic scout who have been sent to watch the 22-year-old have been left ‘impressed’ by his performances. Kenzhebek has featured in all five of Kazakhstan's World Cup qualifiers so far and turned heads when he scored his first international goal over the summer during a friendly against Belarus.

Kenzhebek is a left-winger by trade but can operate on the right-hand side as well. He has also played as a centre-forward and attacking midfielder, and even slotted in at left-back during the 2024/25 season when called upon. His versatility certainly adds to his appeal.

