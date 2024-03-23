Rocco Vata, centre, has impressed manager Brendan Rodgers

The Premiership title race remains one of the most exciting of recent years, with Celtic currently one point ahead of Rangers, who have a game in hand. Just eight games remain for the Bhoys and nine for the Gers, with the most crucial part of the season remaining after the international break.

We also have the Old Firm in just over two weeks, adding more intrigue to the title race ahead of the spit. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Glasgow's biggest clubs.

Sutton verdict

Chris Sutton has issued his verdict on Celtic, and he is hopeful about what is to comer. “Keep Kyogo on form, keep Cameron Carter-Vickers fit and add that midfield trio [of Hatate, McGregor and O’Riley] and Rodgers could go into the final two months with as powerful a selection hand as he’s held all term," he told the Daily Record.

“Potentially, if Celtic can get through the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, there are 10 games left in their season. Every single one of them promises to be massive and it is going to take big game players. Having them all his disposal through until the end of May would be perfect timing for him. The equation is pretty simple for Celtic. Win all 10 of those remaining games starting at Livingston next weekend and the Premiership and Scottish Cup double is theirs.

“It’s a big period and it calls for stars who can make it happen. Hatate and McGregor are two who can shine more than any in the country.”

Meanwhile, the outlet claim AC Milan watched Celtic starlet Rocco Vata score a hat-trick on Ireland U21s duty. There are a clutch of Italian sides after him and Watford also retain an interest. He can snapped up for around £400,000 in training compensation with his Hoops dealing expiring this summer.

Brown on Lawrence

Former Manchester United star Wes Brown has been speaking about Rangers star Tom Lawrence, a player he watched years ago during the winger's youth days.

“Tom was in the youth team. I watched him in their games," said the former defender. "At that time, it was good coming through the youth team because you were playing alongside really good players. We have had quite a lot of youth come through. But they haven’t necessarily gone on to make it at Man United. The problem was the first team was good.

“Phil Bardsley, Kieran Richardson, Jonathan Greening and Danny Welbeck all played a good few times for Man United. For whatever reason, the manager thought they weren’t quite there. But they went on and had really good careers. I always think that comes from being grounded.

“We all know what Tom can do. He’s an exciting player. He could probably be more consistent, but ultimately you can see the talent is there. He loves football. He did a good job at Derby in difficult circumstances.

“He’s 30 now and you get to a certain point where you want to challenge yourself a little bit and maybe that was his rethinking in coming to Scotland. It’s a little bit different for him and a chance to compete in Europe and for prizes, which will have been important because he does have the ability.