Celtic rule out January departure of key player and set whopping summer 2024 price-tag
The Hoops return to Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday evening when Ross County make the trip to Glasgow.
Celtic were back in action following the winter break last weekend as they saw off Highland League side Buckie Thistle to book their spot in the last 16 of this season's Scottish Cup.
The Hoops are back to Scottish Premiership this midweek with Ross County making the long trip to Glasgow's east end on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the January transfer window remains open for just over one week and the Hoops not only want to add more options to their current squad but also need to try and keep a hold of their current stars.
One player who seems to be garnering plenty of transfer interest is midfielder Matt O'Riley and it's hardly surprising given the Danish international's fine form this season. Now, a new report has issued news on the former MK Dons star that will no doubt delight Hoops' supporters.
According to Football Insider, 'there is no possibility of O’Riley leaving the club before the January window ends.' The 23-year old has been linked with multiple clubs this month including La Liga leaders Girona as well as sides from Italy's Serie A while English Premier League clubs are also said to be 'monitoring' his situation.
The news site have also issued an update on the player's long term future and claim to have revealed the whopping price-tag that Celtic have placed on the midfielder. It is claimed that they will let O'Riley leave in the summer if they receive a bid of £20 million for his services.
The fee would make him Celtic's joint third most expensive departure of all time with Jota and Kieran Tierney currently the join holders of most expensive departure at £25 million. A fee of £20 million would equal what they received for striker Moussa Dembélé from Lyon in the summer of 2018.