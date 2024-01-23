Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic were back in action following the winter break last weekend as they saw off Highland League side Buckie Thistle to book their spot in the last 16 of this season's Scottish Cup.

The Hoops are back to Scottish Premiership this midweek with Ross County making the long trip to Glasgow's east end on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the January transfer window remains open for just over one week and the Hoops not only want to add more options to their current squad but also need to try and keep a hold of their current stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One player who seems to be garnering plenty of transfer interest is midfielder Matt O'Riley and it's hardly surprising given the Danish international's fine form this season. Now, a new report has issued news on the former MK Dons star that will no doubt delight Hoops' supporters.

According to Football Insider, 'there is no possibility of O’Riley leaving the club before the January window ends.' The 23-year old has been linked with multiple clubs this month including La Liga leaders Girona as well as sides from Italy's Serie A while English Premier League clubs are also said to be 'monitoring' his situation.

The news site have also issued an update on the player's long term future and claim to have revealed the whopping price-tag that Celtic have placed on the midfielder. It is claimed that they will let O'Riley leave in the summer if they receive a bid of £20 million for his services.