Celtic vs Aberdeen Scottish Cup semi-final to follow rivals trend as Hampden tie comes with urgent demand
Aberdeen will demand an even allocation of tickets for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at an SFA meeting today.
The Dons are seeking a 50/50 split after being paired with the holders in the last four of the competition. They are scheduled to face off against Brendan Rodgers' Hoops on the weekend of Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, with the exact date and kick-off time for the clash to be confirmed imminently.
The Pittodrie club had a request to have an even share of tickets for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers in December rejected by the SPFL. They were allocated 19,500 tickets with Rangers receiving 25,000.
Another request to the SPFL to draw for the end of Hampden each club gets for the League Cup final was also turned down. But Aberdeen hierarchy now want to be given the opportunity to sell 50% of the briefs for next month's semi-final at the national stadium. The Reds, who are currently enduring a dismal Scottish Premiership campaign and find themselves in the midst of a 10-match winless run in the league, will attempt to end their Scottish Cup drought stretching back to 1990 when they take on Celtic.
The winners of the tournament will also secure the lucrative added bonus of guaranteed European group stage qualification next term and Aberdeen officials are eager to ensure there are as many supporters in attendance as possible to boost their chances of progressing to the final – where either Rangers or Hearts will lie in wait.
