Celtic finally got their hands on the Scottish Premiership title at the end of another dramatic season after recording a 6-0 victory over Motherwell in front of a capacity crowd at Parkhead.
Kyogo Furuhashi rifled home the opener before David Turnbull’s effort doubled the Hoops lead after 40 minutes.
Furuhashi’s excellent volley made it three on the stroke of half-time and Benfica loanee Jota converted a fourth just before the hour mark.
A brace from substitue Giorgos Giakoumakis capped an impressive display from the newly-crowned 2021/22 champions on an emotional-fuelled afternoon in Glasgow’s East End.
Departing midfielder duo Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton played their final game for the Parkhead club ahead of their summer exit, with both players in tears as they brought the curtain down on their Celtic careers.
The emphatic final-day win ensured Ange Postecoglou’s men ended their campaign with a 32-game unbeaten streak.
Here are some of the best images from the club’s title celebrations on Saturday...