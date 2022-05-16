Ange Postecoglou’s side ended the campaign on a 32-match unbeaten run after easing to a 6-0 victory over Motherwell at Parkhead

Celtic finally got their hands on the Scottish Premiership title at the end of another dramatic season after recording a 6-0 victory over Motherwell in front of a capacity crowd at Parkhead.

Kyogo Furuhashi rifled home the opener before David Turnbull’s effort doubled the Hoops lead after 40 minutes.

Furuhashi’s excellent volley made it three on the stroke of half-time and Benfica loanee Jota converted a fourth just before the hour mark.

A brace from substitue Giorgos Giakoumakis capped an impressive display from the newly-crowned 2021/22 champions on an emotional-fuelled afternoon in Glasgow’s East End.

Departing midfielder duo Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton played their final game for the Parkhead club ahead of their summer exit, with both players in tears as they brought the curtain down on their Celtic careers.

The emphatic final-day win ensured Ange Postecoglou’s men ended their campaign with a 32-game unbeaten streak.

Here are some of the best images from the club’s title celebrations on Saturday...

1. PRE-MATCH HUDDLE Celtic Huddle before bringing the curtain down on a title-winning season 2021-22 against Motherwell Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. KYOGO FURUHASHI CELEBRATES Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates making it 3-0 Celtic during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Parkhead Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. ROGIC STANDING OVATION Departing Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic receives a standing ovation as he leaves the field on his final appearance for the club Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. FURUHASHI AT THE DOUBLE The Japanese sensation’s effort evades Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Photo Sales