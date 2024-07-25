Celtic fans are counting down the days until the start of the new season as they prepare to once again defend the Scottish Premiership title.

The Parkhead club have lifted the title ahead of Rangers in all of the last three seasons with both Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers beating off competition from Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement in the opposition dugout.

However, with a new season comes a tougher set of demands, and many fans are questioning the club’s lack of transfer activity as the saga surrounding the future of last season’s number nine Adam Idah continues to drag on.

Idah fired in nine goals in 19 appearances for the Hoops last season and in many people’s eyes was the catalyst for the team’s domestic double as they leapfrogged Rangers in the final month.

With that in mind as the season draws closer we take a look at 11 of the most iconic squad numbers that remain vacant in the Celtic dressing room and the last players to have had the honour of wearing them in front of the Parkhead faithful.

1 . Number 6 Last worn by Nat Phillips 2023/24 season. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Number 9 Last worn by Adam Idah in the 2023/24 season. | Getty Images

3 . Number 11 Last worn by Liel Abada in the 2023/24 season. | Getty Images