The best Celtic lineup based on each player’s average match ratings this season

Scottish giants Celtic are on course to win the Premiership title for the third consecutive season.

The Hoops won back-to-back titles under Ange Postecoglou and are now managed by former manager Brendan Rodgers who is targeting his third title as Celtic boss in his second stint at the club.

Celtic stormed into the lead at the start of the season as rivals Rangers stumbled - suffering three defeats in their opening seven matches.

Rangers have since shown signs of improvement following the appointment of Philippe Clement in mid-October and the Hoops know that they will need to be at their best if they are to achieve glory once again this season.

Team selections will be critical for Rodgers going forward - but what is his best Celtic lineup based on performances so far?

Here we take a look Celtic’s best performing starting XI this season based on analysis from data experts at WhoScored.com.

1 . GK: Joe Hart Rating: 6.5

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston Rating: 7

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Rating: 7