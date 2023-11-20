Celtic set for financial windfall amid 'interest' from Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool

Celtic could be set to lay their hands on a tidy sum of cash as clubs circle former player Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong has a sell-on clause in his contract at Bayer Leverkusen that would see the Hoops net 30% of his transfer fee upon moving to another club - which, given how highly he is rated by several massive teams, could end up being a considerable amount of money.

During his time at Celtic, Frimpong made 36 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, scoring three goals along the way. He signed for Leverkusen in January of 2021 for an undisclosed fee, making 80 Bundesliga appearances and scoring 12 goals since then.

On top of this, he has also won a single cap for The Netherlands on the international stage. As a youngster, he spent nine years in Manchester City's youth academy, but never made a senior team appearance for the Sky Blues.

Frimpong has been on fire in the Bundesliga so far this season. Currently, he has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen, scoring five goals and racking up a total of seven assists.

Who is interested in a move for Jeremie Frimpong?

As things stand, there is no shortage of clubs who are interested in a move for Frimpong. He has been linked with teams such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

In particular, Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been linked with taking on the Real Madrid job. Should he make the jump to his old club, he would be very keen to bring Frimpong along with him to the Bernabeu, reports suggest.