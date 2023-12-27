All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as they prepare for more festive action.

Celtic and Rangers continue to battle it out at the top of the Premiership, and we now have a real title race on our hands as the new year edges closer. Just five points separate the top two, and Rangers' game in hand means they, on paper, have first spot in their control

Last time out, Celtic made easy work of Dundee, winning 3-0, while the Gers last beat Motherwell, facing Ross County on Wednesday evening. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

O'Riley price tag

Celtic are said to be demanding a big fee for star midfielder Matt O'Riley ahead of the January transfer window. Interest is building in the Premier League, with reports of interest from West Ham and many others.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are keen to keep O'Riley until at least the end of the season, and well aware of the midfielder's talent, they are reportedly demanding upwards of £25million in January. The Bhoys will be hoping that price tag will be enough to keep interested teams at bay for now.

Van Veen talks

Rangers are said to be interested in a deal to sign Groningen star Kevin van Veen this winter, and Football Scotland claim talks are already underway over a possible deal. Groningen are currently on winter break, but sporting director Wouter Gudde has recently admitted that a deal could be done in January.