The tweet sparked controversy among both sets of supporters

The Celtic players huddle at full time after the 2-1 defeat to Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic caused a social media storm after they refused to use the word ‘Rangers’ when reacting to Scott Arfield’s equaliser online during their Scottish Cup semi-final showdown.

The Scottish champions came from behind to edge out their city rivals after extra-time at Hampden Park to set up a winner-takes-all clash against Hearts on May 21.

The Hoops social media output sparked controversy as they opted not to name Rangers when alerting their 810k followers that they has conceded a goal.

In previous matches, Celtic have tweeted the team name, social media handle and occasionaly the goal scorer, but this post was slightly different.

It simply read: “Goal to the opposition.”

It is not the first time both clubs have traded blows online in recent weeks, with Celtic referring to the match against their bitter rivals as the “Glasgow Derby” while Rangers labeled it as the “Old Firm” during the Sydney Super Cup debacle.

Reacting to the post, one Rangers fan wrote: ‘the opposition’ - so salty, so bitter, so sweet”, while another commented: “Tweeting through tears”.

A third supporter branded it “pathetic and classless” and a fourth added “the hurt is glorious”.

Former Sky Sports broadcaster David Tanner even wrote: “Oh, come on! You’re better than that, guys”.

Meanwhile, former Celtic duo Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie have launched a new property business venture.

Scotland international midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie, along with Kieran Tierney, will miss the forthcoming internationals. Picture: SNS

The Scotland internationalists have teamed up with Armstrong’s Southampton team-mate and Denmark international Jannik Vestergaard in creating the firm.

The trio have used their initials to name the Derby-based company SAJVRC Ltd, documents from Companies House show.