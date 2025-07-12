The current Celtic squad numbers that are available now for new signings.

Celtic have confirmed their current squad numbers ahead of the 2025/26 season, where they will once again push to claim and defend the Scottish Premiership title.

The returning Kieran Tierney will wear the iconic number 63 when he takes to the pitch once again for the Hoops. The number holds deep significance to the defender, having held it from his debut until his final appearance before moving to Arsenal.

Now, upon his return, Tierney will go full circle with the same jersey number his once again.

Another returning player in the form of Jota was given the number 7 shirt following his move from Rennes during the winter window. Luis Palma previously donned the significant number but his loan spell with Olympiacos at the time allowed a squad reshuffle.

While the bulk of the squad numbers are taken, there are still plenty for new Celtic signings to choose from. Here are the current vacant numbers up to number 30, following recent departures.

Celtic squad numbers currently available

Number 3 - last worn by Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor officially left the Hoops this summer following the expiration of his contract. The full-back has since signed for Greek outfit PAOK, leaving space for Celtic to sign his replacement.

Number 4 - last worn by Gustaf Laberbielke

Celtic announced earlier this week that Gustaf Laberbielke had left the club to join Portuguese side Braga on a permanent deal. The shirt is newly available following his departure from Parkhead.

Number 10 - last worn by Nicolas Kuhn

Another shirt freshly available for a new signing is the number 10, left vacant by Nicolas Kuhn. The German star has signed for Cesc Fabregas’ side Como in Italy on a four-year deal.

Number 11 - last worn by Alex Valle

Alex Valle also now plays for Como but he donned the number 11 during his loan spell with Celtic. The iconic number is available for a new signing to take on.

Number 15 - last worn by Jeffrey Schlupp

Despite a solid loan spell with the Hoops, Jeffrey Schlupp departed and leaves shirt number 15 free for a new name.

Number 16 - last worn by James McCarthy

After struggling to establish himself as a key player, James McCarthy left the club as a free agent in 2024 and is still without a new side.

Number 18 - last worn by Yuki Kobayashi

Yuki Kobayashi, Celtic’s last number 18, left the club in 2024 and now plays for Jagiellonia in Poland.

Number 21 - last worn by Yosuke Ideguchi

Japanese international Yosuke Ideguchi left Celtic last year to return to home soil with J1 League side Vissel Kobe.

Number 26 - last worn by Osaze Urhoghide

Osaze Urhoghide departed in 2023 to sign for Amiens SC. He currently plays for MLS outfit FC Dallas.

Number 29 - last worn by Scott Bain

Scott Bain was released this summer after seven years with the Glasgow club. His shirt is also newly available after signing with Scottish Premiership rivals Falkirk.

Number 30 - last worn by Yosuke Ideguchi

After wearing the number 21, Ideguchi also sported the number 30, which is available for selection this summer.

Brendan Rodgers makes Celtic transfer admission

As Celtic look to bring in more new recruits, Brendan Rodgers has assured fans the club are ‘working hard’ behind the scenes to get deals done.

“I think there's work going on behind the scenes. It's clear we need to improve the squad. A lot of work is going on behind the scenes, there are loads of names floating about,” the manager said, via Record Sport.

“We lost Kyogo [Furuhashi] in January and another player with Nicolas gone. That's a lot of goals that's gone out of the team. So for us, we need to strengthen that area of the field. But the guys back home are working hard on that.”