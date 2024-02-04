Scottish champions Celtic added two signings to their talented squad as winger Nicholas Kuhn and forward Adam Idah both arrived in the January transfer window.

The attacking duo will hope to play an important role in the coming months as Brendan Rodgers and his team aim to beat Rangers boss Philippe Clement to the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup.

Transfer deadline day also saw the departure of midfielder David Turnbull to Cardiff City for £2m after a successful four-year stay at Parkhead. He was joined by Mikey Johnston in the Championship as he completed a loan move to West Brom Albion.

On a more positive note the Hoops were able to resist advances from Atletico Madrid for star midfielder Matt O’Riley who surely has a key role to play in the title race after a sensational start to the season.

Rodgers will hope that he has done enough in the winter window to pip Rangers to the post in the title race. With that in mind we take a look at the current Celtic squad and every player’s estimated value, according to data from transfermarkt.

1 . GK: Joe Hart Estimated value: €1.00m

2 . GK: Benjamin Siegrist Estimated value: €600k

3 . GK: Scott Bain Estimated value: €300k