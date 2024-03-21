There squad is worth just shy of nine figures - but how much is each individual Celtic player worth?

The Hoops are reigning Premiership champions but Rangers are pushing them hard for that title this season. Brendan Rodgers' side are in first place right now but with a game in hand, the Light Blues can overtake them if they beat Dundee and match Hoops results until April 10th.

Transfer business at Parkhead has come under fire this season but Celtic still hold a squad value that far outweighs any of their Premiership rivals. A new Transfermarkt update has crunched the numbers and revealed the Hoops team is worth around £99.9m by their valuation metric.

Using Euros, the German site has ranked each Hoops star's valuation. The likes of Kyogo and Cameron Carter-Vickers rank high while others coast into seven figure territory. Glasgow World goes through the list to see who is placed where on the valuation scale.

GK: Joe Hart Estimated value: €1.00m

2 . GK: Benjamin Siegrist Estimated value: €600k

3 . GK: Scott Bain Estimated value: €300k