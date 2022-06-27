Celtic squad transfer value including new signings revealed ahead of 2022/23 season

The Hoops first-team squad have been handed individual valuations following last season’s Premiership title success.

The Celtic squad have returned for pre-season training ahead of their 2022/23 campaign.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will steadily begin to ramp up preparations for their first appearance in the Champions League group stages in five years before bidding to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

After just two transfer windows, Postecoglou managed to bring two trophies back to Parkhead and the Australian is expected to make further additions before the competitive action starts.

Defender Cameron Cater-Vickers became the first deal of the summer to be signed and sealed after making his loan spell permanent, with more new faces set to follow him through the door over the coming weeks.

Benfica winger Jota is expected to agree a permanent move in the coming days, and could become one of the club’s highest-value assets.

Postecoglou could be tempted to offset some of their spending, with several fringe players likely to join Vasilis Barkas (FC Utrecht) and Liam Scales (Aberdeen) in heading out of the door.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the current value of Celtic’s squad based on Transfermarkt data from the players that ended last season. New signings are included.

Players who have already been released by the club or are out of contract this summer (Ross Doohan, Karamoko Dembele, Luca Connell, Ewan Henderson, Kerr McInroy, Jonathan Afolabi) do not feature:

1. GOALKEEPERS Joe Hart - £1.62m | Vasilis Barkas - £1.35m | Scott Bain - £720k | Benjamin Siegrist - £585k Photo Sales

2. DEFENDERS Cameron Carter-Vickers - £6.3m | Christopher Jullien -£4.95m | Carl Starfelt - £3.6m | Josip Juranovic - £3.6m | Anthony Ralston -£1.62m | Greg Taylor - £1.58m | Boli Bolingoli - £1.35m | Stephen Welsh - £1.35m | Liam Scales - £540k | Adam Montgomery -£405k | Osaze Urhoghide - £450k | Dane Murray - £90k | Photo Sales

3. MIDFIELDERS Callum McGregor - £6.75m | David Turnbull - £5.85m | James Forrest - £5.4m | Jota - £4.95m | Liel Abada - £4.05m | James McCarthy - £2.25m | Reo Hatate - £1.08m | Mikey Johnston - £900k | Yosuke Ideguchi - £810k | Ismaila Soro - £810k | Matt O’Riley - £405k | Liam Shaw - £315k Photo Sales

4. FORWARDS Kyogo Furuhashi - £4.95m | Albian Ajeti - £2.25m | Giorgos Giakoumakis - £1.8m | Daizen Maeda - £1.44m | Johnny Kenny - £158k Photo Sales