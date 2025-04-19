Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic continue their pursuit of a third successive Scottish Cup trophy when they face St Johnstone in one of two semi-finals staged at Hampden Park this weekend.

The Hoops are on the verge of completing another domestic treble in the coming weeks, but Brendan Rodgers’ side will firstly be eyeing some revenge against struggling Saints, having suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to the Premiership’s rock-bottom side at McDiarmid Park over a fortnight ago.

Simo Valakari’s men will take confidence from that narrow victory over the champions-elect and will be targeting cup success of their own as they look almost consigned to the prospect of relegation from the top-flight.

While Celtic will be overwhelming favourites to reach the final next month, Rodgers isn’t taking anything for granted. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “When I came here in 2016, there was always a bit of trepidation, Celtic went through a period when it was difficult both in semi-finals and finals.

“We sit here today as a football club with a feeling that we will win, and whether you do or not, the feeling and the mentality is that we have a feeling that we can go there and perform.

“And that’s a mindset that is with everyone at the club, with players, with supporters, and then you go and deliver, and that’s the plan. The experience clearly helps you, because you know what it takes to deliver, so I think that a lot of the players here are winners and they understand it, and it’s up to us to help those guys that are coming through this phase for the first time.

“We’re really looking forward to this game. Like I said, the St Johnstone game was poor from our perspective, but the key to this team is how they bounce back. And I thought last weekend we were so good in the game – and I expected that, I expected us to be good in the game.

“The attitude was there, the winning attitude, and when we play with the speed, the intensity and the pressing then we’re a very, very difficult team to play against. And that’s what I always said when I first came in – I want us to be really, really difficult to play against with and without the ball.”

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s encounter, with Rodgers confirming he will be without three players.

Kasper Schmeichel (OUT) - Celtic

The Danish goalkeeper is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Back in light training but not quite ready for a return to competitive action. Rodgers said: “Kasper is working out on the pitch, he is still not quite ready.”

Zach Mitchell (DOUBT) - St Johnstone

Picked up a hamstring problem in Saints last outing against Dundee United and will be assessed closely ahead of kick-off.

Yang Hyun-jun (OUT) - Celtic

South Korean winger is due to have his arm out of a sling in the near future after being forced off against Saints at McDiarmid Park a fortnight ago with an elbow sprain. Sat out of the Kilmarnock win and remains unavailable. Rodgers confirmed: “Yang will come out of the sling shortly so we will see how that is.”

Sam McClelland (OUT) - St Johnstone

A ruptured achilles at the start of the season has meant this campaign has been a total write-off for the big defender.

Dane Murray (OUT) - Celtic

Young centre-back is currently sidelined with a knee problem which prevented him from featuring in the matchday squad against Rangers earlier this month. Rodgers stated: “Dane has had an issue. He was someone I was looking at for the Rangers game and playing the day before the game he had a wee moment with his knee. We are assessing that and looking at that so he will be out as well.”

Drey Wright (OUT) - St Johnstone

A recent ankle injury has ruled the versatile player out of the semi-final showdown.

Uche Ikpeazu (DOUBT) - St Johnstone

Yet to feature for Saints since joining last summer after requiring three separate surgeries on a groin issue. Nearing a return to action at long last, but this game could come too soon.

Won’t play again this season due to a serious knee problem sustained earlier in the campaign.