A Crystal Palace man loves spending time with the Celtic star.

A Premier League star has been left in awe of the Celtic star who fetches him sweets and coffee on international duty.

Daizen Maeda’s legend is growing with every game within the Celtic fraternity and another barnstorming derby performance and win over Rangers has only increased fan love for the forward. He is now with the Japanese national team and Crystal Palace star Daichi Kamada is a big fan.

After an initally shy introduction to the national team fold, Kamada and Maeda’s bromance has blossomed, with the Celtic star often going the extra mile for his Crystal Palace pal. Kamada wouldn’t want to come up against him in a match due to his running ability but he’s thrilled to call him a friend.

He said: "The player I would hate to face in a game is Daizen Maeda because I don't like coming up against players who run a lot.

"We have a brilliant relationship on and off the pitch. We sit together on the bus, we eat dinner, lunch, and breakfast together. We always go to the sauna together.

"He even fetches me sweets and coffee even when I haven't asked for them! Daizen is the type of person that everyone loves. I remember when he first came into the Japan team and he wasn't really interacting with anyone.

“But I started talking to him, we became friends and hit it off. And we have taken that relationship onto the pitch too which is good for Japan. He has been in excellent form too."