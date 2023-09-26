One of Celtic’s rising stars could be set for an international call-up and a potential senior debut at national level.

O’Riley has made a big impression during his first two seasons at Parkhead, arriving from MK Dons in 2022. The central midfielder has since racked up 60 league appearances, scoring 11 times along the way. The 22-year-old attracted interest during the summer, with Leeds United and Fulham reportedly attempting to strike deals, but he wound up staying put in a major boost for Brendan Rodgers.

O’Riley is under contract until 2026, but with more interest expected in the summer, the Hoops are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

According to the Daily Record, discussions are already underway between Celtic and O’Riley over a new deal, with the Glasgow giant hoping to reward him for his fine performances, and indeed to put him further out of reach from those who may be interested in striking a deal during the winter window.

The news doesn’t end there for O’Riley, though. After a superb start to the season which has seen him score four and assist two in his first six league games this season, Denmark are reportedly considering handing the midfielder his first senior international call-up. While he was born in Hounslow, O’Riley qualifies to represent Denmark through family, and after initially representing England at youth level, he made the switch to represent Denmark under-21s last year.