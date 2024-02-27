Celtic star could 'rip up contract' to force transfer move away as clubs circle

It could be time to say goodbye to one of Celtic's attacking players - wide man Liel Abada is set for the exit at Celtic Park, following reports of him being linked with a move to Major League Soccer in the USA.

Record Sport reports that Abada is keen to leave the Hoops - he could even 'rip up' his current deal in order to facilitate a swifter move away from Scotland. There is a large pro-Palestine contingent within the Celts' fanbase - something that Israeli-born could find disagreeable. He has previously addressed this on his official Instagram story back in November.

According to Israeli media outlet Sport 5, Abada is the subject of interest from Austin United and Atlanta United - the pair of American outfits are also believed to be 'in contact' with the player's agent.

Can Celtic afford to lose Liel Abada at this stage of the Scottish Premiership season?

For all of Abada's talents, he has played a minimal role in Celtic's campaign this season. In total, the 10-cap Israeli international has scored just a single goal and has registered as many assists over the course of nine Scottish Premiership games so far this season.

In his defence, he spent a considerable spell on the side lines with a torn thigh muscle - this major injury kept him out of action for three months. Nevertheless, he has failed to make an impact since his return to the team.