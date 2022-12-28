Celtic’s highly rated Croatian defender, Josip Juranovic, could leave the club for the Premier League - Rangers are looking at a young midfielder at Brighton.

The January transfer window is less than a week away for clubs in Scotland. With everything still to play for, will it be Rangers or Celtic who conduct the cannier business?

Celtic could be set to lose one of their key defenders to a Premier League club soon, reports suggest. Josip Juranovic jumping ship would be a huge blow to the Hoops - following a slew of impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup, he may be destined for greener pastures.

Meanwhile, Rangers are in the hunt for a new midfielder. With a Brighton player who fits the bill potentially moving out on loan in January, could he be the answer to the Gers’ problems in the middle of the park?

Celtic could lose Josip Juranovic to Premier League club

Josip Juranovic could leave Celtic Park in January for Chelsea, according to Sky Sports. With the Blues’ first choice right back, Reece James, potentially spending another lengthy spell on the sidelines, Juranovic could be snapped up to provide cover.

Juranovic was a revelation at the World Cup in Qatar. His tireless performances for Croatia helped guide the Vatreni to a third place finish. Chelsea aren’t the only club who are reportedly interested in the 27-year-old - according to the Mail Online, he has also caught the eye of Barcelona.

Michael Beale wants a new midfielder at Rangers

Michael Beale, in a press conference, expressed his desire to bring a new midfielder to the Ibrox Stadium - despite Rangers already having plenty of cover in central midfield. According to Rangers News, former Gers academy player Billy Gilmour could be a great fit.