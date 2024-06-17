Getty Images

Celtic star Kyogo Furushashi has sent a strong hint over his future amid talk of a return to Japan.

Celtic star Kyogo Furushashi has made it clear he won’t be returning to Japan any time soon amid surprise links with a move to Urawa Red Diamonds. The 29-year-old has been a much-loved figure since arriving at Celtic Park in 2019, scoring an incredible 53 goals in 94 league appearances.

The Bhoys will not want to lose the Japan international any time soon, but he has been linked with a return to his home country this summer. While a transfer is not likely Kyogo did return to his home country to visit old club Vissel Kobe recently, and in a bizarre appearance, he took to the pitch to address supporters with a megaphone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But far from announce a return, he made it clear he will continue to play away from Asia over the coming years, giving plenty of hope to Celtic fans that he will be staying put. "I think your voices are reaching the players. Please don't give up and cheer them on,” he told the fans. "It's late, but congratulations on winning last season."

The forward added: "I will continue to score goals in faraway places so that I can reach everyone's eyes here, even if just a little."

Kyogo went through some difficult spells last season, despite scoring 19 goals across all competitions when all said and done. It was something Brendan Rodgers was asked about on multiple occasions. Speaking back in December, the Celtic boss said: “I’ve seen him play over the last couple of seasons, and he’s got the issue with his shoulder. Nothing has changed in Kyogo’s game. He’s not been asked to play any differently. His strength is his penetration. That’s his game, running in behind and timing his runs.

“You have to make ten runs maybe to only get it once, but that’s your job as a striker. So there’s been nothing changed in that. We are looking to add to Kyogo when the ball comes in. If you look at his numbers and stats he was very rarely involved in the game, and especially when you are playing teams who are sat low in the pitch. He’s not going to have a lot of numbers. Sometimes then as a striker what do is you wander a bit to come underneath for the ball. There’s been absolutely nothing different asked of him because his strength is playing off the last line, timing his movements and being instinctive in the opposition box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad