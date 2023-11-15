All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the international break takes hold.

Celtic and Rangers are now on international break and both went into the final break of 2023 on the back of a win. The Bhoys thrashed Aberdeen to reaffirm their dominance at the top, while Rangers saw off Livingston.

An eight-point gap currently separates the two sides, but the Gers do have a game in-hand still to play, potentially narrowing the gap to five points. But that will all come after the international break, and in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the two Glasgow giants.

O'Riley admission

Celtic star Matt O'Riley has hinted at a move away from Celtic Park in January or the summer following links over a potential move last summer. The likes of Leeds United and others were being linked with the midfielder.

The Denmark international has told Tipsbladet: “I have played in the Champions League against many good teams, and I feel I am ready (to take the next step), but I am already playing for a good team. It’s hard to say what is going to happen.”

Sakala prediction

Former Rangers star Fashion Sakala believes Rangers could make a run for the title having hired Philippe Clement. He told The Herald: "The big question is ‘can Clement win the league?’ And I think looking at the way the team are performing, I am very positive.