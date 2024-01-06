Celtic star 'seeks' move as Rangers get 'clear path' to pull off January transfer
All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the winter break takes hold.
Celtic and Rangers are now on break as top-flight football in Scotland takes a little time off for the winter. Eight points now separates the two Glasgow sides, but Rangers do still have two games in-hand, giving them the opportunity of moving within two points of top spot.
Though, Scottish Cup action will take centre stage when the break does eventually end in around two weeks' time. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both Celtic and Rangers.
Siegrist seeks move
Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could leave the club this month, according to reports. The keeper arrived at Parkhead on a free transfer under 18 months ago, but he has seen little action since.
According to Daily Mail, Siegrist understandably wants first team football and has now switched agents in a bid to put together an opportunity away from Celtic. Currently number three, it seems unlikely Celtic will stand in the keeper's way.
McKenna latest
Nottingham Forest star Scott McKenna could be on his way to Rangers this month, according to reports. McKenna will be a free agent when his contract with Forest expires this summer, but it's being claimed the Gers could snap him up on a loan deal until then, and they will have the opportunity to make the deal permanent for free this summer.
Celtic were also being linked, but the Daily Record now say the Bhoys will not make a move this month, clearing the path for Rangers to pull off a deal. McKenna, a 27-year-old centre-back, has been playing away from Scotland since 2020 when he left Aberdeen for Forest, though he has racked up 33 Scotland caps along the way. He could now be set for a return North with no sign of a new deal at Forest.