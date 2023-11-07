The Canadian international carried out the first puck drop before the game against Cardiff Devils.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic star and ice hockey mega-fan Alistair Johnston was invited along to a Glasgow Clan match to take part in the ceremonial first puck drop at the Braehead Arena on Sunday.

The Canadian international previously revealed shortly after signing for the Scottish champions in January that he would take to the ice in the winter and the football pitch in the summer during his childhood

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-sided defender quickly won supporters over due to his combative and physical style, but he swapped Parkhead for Braehead across the city at the weekend to attend a match against Cardiff Devils.

His presence didn’t spur on the home side to a victory, but Johnston was pictured wearing club’s purple jersey as he prepared to cheer on the Glasgow side who lost heavily 7-0 against their Welsh visitors.

The ice hockey team uploaded an image of the Hoops star after getting a tour of their wood-panelled changing room rink-side on social media. The post was captioned: “We were delighted to welcome @CelticFC’s international @_a_johnston to Sunday’s home game” before later late thanking him for carrying out the puck drop.

Glasgow Clan fans reacted to the image, with one supporter commenting: “Fair play to him and his girlfriend he spent both intervals signing and taking pics with the kids and fans and after the 3rd.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another fan stated: “Had the pleasure of speaking to Alistair an absolute gent,” while a third wrote: “Great to see him! Should be encouraged more and more!” A fourth added: “Love the wee guy. All heart and soul. Wouldn’t mind a similar mentality with some of the Clan players tbh.”

Upon signing a five-year-deal with Celtic, the tough tackling 25-year-old - formerly of MLS side CF Montreal - opened up on the ice hockey mentality that he brought to football. He stated: “I played hockey competitively in the winter and then soccer in the summer, and I was always known as a guy who loved to bodycheck and to hit guys.