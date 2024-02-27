Celtic star 'targeted' by Aberdeen as Rangers midfielder enters contract speculation

With the summer transfer window still several months away, clubs in the Scottish Premiership are looking to pick up a head of steam as they head for the finish line - but how will they look to improve their squads in June and beyond?

One of Celtic's goalkeepers is the subject of Aberdeen's interest - meanwhile, a former Rangers player believes that a current member of the squad should be given a new deal.

Aberdeen interested in Benjamin Siegrist

Aberdeen are interested in a move for Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to a report from Record Sport. The Dons will need a new 'keeper in the summer, as Kelle Roos is out of contract at the end of June.

Siegrist has not made a single appearance for Celtic in any competition this season - at the age of 32, it makes sense for the Hoops to move him on - especially as he still has two years left on his current deal.

Andy Halliday says John Lundstram deserves new contract at Rangers

Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday has expressed his admiration for Rangers veteran John Lundstram and has called upon the Light Blues to hand the former Sheffield United man a new contract.

Speaking to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, Halliday said: "I’m only speculating, but I would think he would be in the top five highest earners within the club. Philippe Clement and Rangers are talking about these sellable assets within the club, and I think John Lundstram is probably in that bracket where he is no longer going to be a sellable asset.

