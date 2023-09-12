Celtic starlet completes permanent transfer to English Premier League club

The 18-year-old made his Blades debut against Cardiff City this afternoon.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Highly-rated Celtic academy starlet Evan Easton has decided his future lies in England after signing for Premier League outfit Sheffield United.

The promising defender, who joined the Hoops youth ranks in 2020, never made a first-team appearance for the Scottish champions. He featured once for Celtic’s B-team last season, making a substitute appearance in the UEFA Youth League against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old has represented Scotland at various youth levels and can play as a defensive midfielder as well as at centre-back. Easton will now link up with the Blades’ Under-21 squad and made his debut against Cardiff City earlier today.

It marks the latest departure from Celtic’s underperfoming academy, with Easton now part of a growning list of young talents who have made the move south of the border before ever making a mark at senior level.

Why are Celtic struggling to retain young talents?

Celtic have a history of adding talented youngsters to their academy set-up in the hope that they will develop into future first-team stars and eventually move on for much bigger transfer fees. That is a strategy the club have adopted for a lenghty period of time.

There have been a few success stories in recent memory, with current Hoops captain Callum McGregor, Stephen Welsh and Anthony Ralston now central figures at senior level, while winger James Forrest is the longest serving player and is the most successful graduate in the club’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Scottish champions have had a difficult time of keeping hold of their most talented youngsters progressing through the youth ranks. Ben Doak, Aidan Borland and Josh Adam have all been lost to big-spending clubs down South in recent years.