Celtic star's interesting two word response to massive transfer link

Celtic star player has gave a curious response when asked if he would like to stay at Celtic Park in the long-term - he bookended his answer by saying 'we'll see'.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation for the Bhoys this season. He has scored ten goals from central midfield over the course of 27 games in all competitions, alongside a total of ten assists - three of which came in the Champions League.

In a post match interview featured on Sky Sports, O'Riley said: "I think everyone knows how much I love playing for the football club. I have really enjoyed my time so far. The support I have received personally from the fans, especially this season, has been nice. But yeah, let's see."

Can Celtic afford to lose Matt O'Riley in the January transfer window?

Currently, O'Riley is one of the best players not just in Celtic's team, but in the entirity of the Scottish Premiership. His passing, movement (both with and without the ball) and his newly-found penchant for scoring goals make him a truly invaluable asset at Celtic Park.

It seems inevitable that he will leave the Hoops one day - but until then, they should - and likely will - fight tooth and nail to keep him on the green side of Glasgow. It would be a massive blow if he were to leave mid-season - if he leaves in the summer, then the Celts will at least have adequate time to find an appropriate replacement.