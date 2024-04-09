Celtic stars spotted at popular Glasgow snooker and pool club after Rangers clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic stars Daizen Maeda and Tomoki Iwata were pictured enjoying a game of pool the day after the pair faced Rangers in the derby match.

It was a dream start for Maeda who opened the scoring at Ibrox after just 21 seconds when he pressed Rangers captain James Tavernier whose clearance cannoned off the Celtic winger past Jack Butland to give Brendan Rodgers’ side the lead.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After taking a 2-0 lead into the interval after Matt O’Riley dinked the ball over Butland from the penalty spot, the home side fought back with Tavernier scoring from the spot and Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima pulling Philipe Clement’s side level late into the game.

Daizen Maeda and Tomoki Iwata

It looked as though Celtic substitution Adam Idah had won the match when he instantly replied to make it 3-2 to the away side before a piece of magic from Rabbi Matondo made it all square once again with the match finishing 3-3.

Both Maeda and Iwata played a huge part in the match with the pair popping into the Q Club on St George’s Road the following. The snooker and pool club took to their social media saying: “Pleasure to have Iwata and Maeda in our club enjoying pool on their days off.”