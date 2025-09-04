Three Celtic stars named in Team of the Month for August by stats experts including summer signing

Three Hoops stars have made the team of the month after strong start to the 2025/26 SPFL Premiership

Celtic sit top of the Scottish Premiership table going into the first international break of the 2025/26 seasons and have made a strong star as they look to defender their title.

The Hoops’ have won three of their opening four matches with their only dropped points coming at Ibrox where they drew 0-0 with rivals Rangers. That means Brendan Rodgers’ side remain unbeaten in the league thus far.

The form of their players has been recognised by the stats experts at WhoScored.com, who have named three Celts in their Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for August 2025:

WhoScored rating - 7.1

1. GK: Shamal George (St Mirren)

WhoScored rating - 7.1 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 7.9

2. RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

WhoScored rating - 7.9 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 8.0

3. CB: Stuart Findlay (Hearts)

WhoScored rating - 8.0 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 7.8

4. CB: Liam Scales (Celtic)

WhoScored rating - 7.8 | SNS Group

