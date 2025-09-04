Celtic sit top of the Scottish Premiership table going into the first international break of the 2025/26 seasons and have made a strong star as they look to defender their title.

The Hoops’ have won three of their opening four matches with their only dropped points coming at Ibrox where they drew 0-0 with rivals Rangers. That means Brendan Rodgers’ side remain unbeaten in the league thus far.

The form of their players has been recognised by the stats experts at WhoScored.com, who have named three Celts in their Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for August 2025:

1 . GK: Shamal George (St Mirren) WhoScored rating - 7.1 | SNS Group

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic) WhoScored rating - 7.9 | SNS Group

3 . CB: Stuart Findlay (Hearts) WhoScored rating - 8.0 | SNS Group